Radford Christmas Parade Lights Up the Night

RADFORD – The Radford “Light Up the Night” Holiday Parade brought a festive feel to downtown Radford Friday night, with scout and church groups, businesses, first responders and bands showing their holiday spirit.

Radford Mayor David Horton reflected on the parade at Monday’s city council meeting.

“We had the most amazing parade,” he said. “It was such a celebration of the holiday season, a celebration of Christmas and a celebration of this community. You saw Cub Scout, Girl Scouts, church groups and people on horseback. It was their time to shine in the spotlight, to see their friends and connect with people.”

Families lined Main Street for the parade, and the chilly breeze with temperatures in the 30’s gave it a decidedly winter feel. Children vied for candy thrown from floats and handed out by the intrepid walkers of the parade route.

The finale was Radford’s traditional Christmas parade end,and one much-anticipated by children each year – Santa proudly waving from atop a firetruck bucket proclaiming, “Merry Christmas to all.”

– Heather Bell