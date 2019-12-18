Radford Chamber of Commerce honors businesses, volunteers and educator at annual gala

Heather Bell

RADFORD – The Radford Chamber of Commerce highlighted the city’s railroad history while recognizing Radford’s premier businesses, volunteers and educator of the year, which brought out a crowd of nearly 200 people to the 2019 Annual Awards and Gala.

The event was held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Omni Place Event Center. The Chamber recognized business and community awards nominees, and celebrated 2019 winners.

“This year the Chamber was excited to welcome 170 attendees to the event,” said Chamber Executive Director Ciara Harris. “The Gala featured a sponsor’s reception, silent auction and showcased the ‘rail history of Radford’ theme.

Harris said the new train viewing platform at Glencoe Mansion and sounds of the tracks, heard from the Chamber office on Third Avenue are what sparked the idea for the theme.

“During a brainstorming session, I had this idea to incorporate rail history since being a large part of business/industry for our area since the early 1900s,” Harris explained. “Local rail historian and Ingles Farm Manager, ‘Bud’ Jeffries shared comments about the ‘Rail City’ for the event program. We also showcased vintage train lanterns donated by the Glencoe Museum, as well as accessories from a personal collection, from Ameriprise Financial’s, Keith Weltens. These are details we wanted to

incorporate, and we thank everyone for the generous contributions.”

Harris also thanked sponsors,donors and performers at the gala.

“An outstanding a capella performance was also shared by Radford University group, Noteworthy,” Harris continued. “Our sponsors and silent auction donors, along with the assistance of event volunteers, are what helped make it happen. We’d like to express an additional ‘thank you’ to those who showed support for the event. Also, a huge congratulations to our award winners this year.”

This year’s award winners are:

CMG Leasing, Inc. : Business of the year

Kelsi Jones (of BT’s Restaurant): Business Person of the Year

Cut Nice: Small Business of the Year

Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread: Non-Profit of the Year

Radford NRCC ACCE Students: Volunteer of the Year

Jen Davie : Radford Noon Rotary Educator of the Year.