Radford, burgs receive portion of $94.5 million in federal affordable housing funds for Virginia

Funding will help support housing for individuals with low- and moderate-incomes, as well as people experiencing homelessness and those living with HIV/AIDS

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine recently announced $94,523,140 in federal funding to support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia, including in Montgomery County and the City of Radford.

This funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was awarded through four grant programs – the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program, the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program, and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program.

“We are very glad to see nearly $95 million dollars go towards supporting access to affordable housing for folks with the highest need in localities throughout Virginia,” said the senators in a joint stateMent. “We will continue fighting for grant opportunities that help promote accessible housing in the Commonwealth, including the Community Development Block Grant Program, which the President has proposed eliminating in next year’s budget.”

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. Locally, Blacksburg has been awarded $534,243; Christiansburg will receive $105,791 and Radford s been allotted $179,253. Total CDBG funds for Virginia is $58,585,305.

The HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities. Blacksburg is the only New River Valley locality to receive these funds and has been awarded $616,181. Total HOME funds for Virginia is $26,453,259.