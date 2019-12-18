Pulaski’s Adaire Theatre wrapping up 2019 season with ‘Home for the Holidays’

While Adaire Theatre in Pulaski has received many gifts this year, the company is ready to give back the gift of what they do best – entertainment. They’re gearing up to perform their last show of the season. It’s called “Home for the Holidays.” The show got such a great response last year that they decided to bring it back.

“We’re making ‘Home for the Holidays’ a new Christmas tradition,” said the theatre’s founder, Kendall Payne. The show is a musical revue. The cast will sing popular Christmas favorites intermingled with funny skits and dance numbers.

Adaire Theatre will perform “Home for the Holidays” December 19-22. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. Matinee performances will be presented at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the door. Because seating is limited, Payne encourages everyone to buy tickets online to secure their seat. For more information go to adairetheatre.org.

Payne said the show is for people of all ages; and while there are many parts that will make everyone laugh, there are also some poignant moments that will make the audience pause and remember the reason for the season.

“Our goal as a non-profit is always community first,” said Payne. “If we’re just supplying entertainment, but not giving back, then we’re doing a real disservice to our hometown.”

Adaire Theatre has been bringing entertainment to the New River Valley since 2012. The company started out by putting on one summer musical, and now the actors perform seven shows each season. Payne said it’s been a process getting to where they are today, but the journey has been well worth it.