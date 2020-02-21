Pets of the Week 1 Facebook Twitter Email Print Meet one of our smiley sponsored seniors, Drogo. He’s cuddly and loves to meet new people. Drogo knows common commands (sit, stay, down) and likes to be rewarded with a treat. He is also housebroken. Swing by the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him. His adoption fee is sponsored by Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care and Control. If you’re interested in a younger lap cat, come and meet Flo. Like her name, she loves to go with the flow, as she is extremely laid back. During her temporary foster period, she proved to be a great companion and showed love and affection to her human friends. If you want to meet her, stop by the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.