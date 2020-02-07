Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week3Facebook Twitter Email Print As part bloodhound, lovable Gus has the most squishable, droopy, Instagram-able doggie face. This sweet boy is good with cats but other dogs may not be his thing. Gus gets along with children and is also housetrained. He enjoys spending time in the great outdoors. Get to know Gus at the Animal Care and Adoption Center to see how pawsome he is.River is ready to find a furever home that will show him the joys of cat-human companionship. He’s most used to being around his fellow feline, Joaquin, whom he currently shares a cat condo with at the Animal Care and Adoption Center. His new owner(s) will need to give this kitten time to adjust to being around people. Stop by to visit River.