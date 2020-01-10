Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week4Facebook Twitter Email Print Sweet senior Lillith has been at the Animal Care and Adoption Center since the end of September, and living outside a home without people to nuzzle and share affection is starting to make her a little depressed. She does well with other cats, but children make her uncomfortable and scared. She is curious and likes to explore, and she also enjoys cozying up on her favorite person’s lap. Stop by the center to meet Lillith.Sweet senior Lillith has been at the Animal Care and Adoption Center since the end of September, and living outside a home without people to nuzzle and share affection is starting to make her a little depressed. She does well with other cats, but children make her uncomfortable and scared. She is curious and likes to explore, and she also enjoys cozying up on her favorite person’s lap. Stop by the center to meet Lillith.