Pets of the week

Young Elly is a special gal. She's friendly, sweet, and looking for a loving furever home. Her "cherry eyes" are prolapsed eye glands and she may need a surgical procedure to have them removed. She recently had surgery for a hip injury sustained before coming to the Animal Care and Adoption Center. Through it all, Elly remains happy and playful. She will gladly shake paws for a treat and she follows the "sit" command. She likes people but other dogs are not her thing. Stop by the center to meet Elly.Meet pretty girl Popcorn. At first she may seem a little shy but once she warms up, she's a loving, laid-back gal. Popcorn enjoys head and ear scratches and may occasionally butter up her favorite humans with kitty kisses. In her future home, she would need to be the only cat since she is FeLV positive. Come by the center and get to know her. You may discover your purrfect match.