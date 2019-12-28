Pets of the week

Pets of the week4Facebook Twitter Email Print Meet Milo and Haylow. Milo is good with kids, is litterbox trained, and is so much happier when Haylow is nearby. Young Haylow is missing an eye but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying life. She’s curious and likes to check out what’s happening around her. She does well with children as well as other cats and dogs. They share a cat condo together at the center and would love a furever home together as well. (Photo by FiftyCentLove Photographie.)Golden girl Monkey is as sweet and friendly as can be. She likes people young and old. When exploring the Animal Care and Adoption Center, she didn’t react to cats or guinea pigs. She may be dog selective, so prospective owners are encouraged to bring in other pups for a meet-and-greet. In a previous home, she spent a good amount of time outdoors and has very little interest in hopping up on furniture when inside.