Passenger traffic continues to grow at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

November traffic was up 3.4 percent at ROA as 2019 continues trend of strong traffic growth

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport continues to see 2019 traffic increase with November traffic up 3.4 percent on a year-over-year basis.

November 2019 saw 62,779 passengers fly via ROA compared to 60,708 in November of 2018, an increase of 2,071 passengers. Year to date passenger traffic is up 8.1 percent versus 2018 with 657,880 passengers served this year compared to 608,338 in 2018.

Strong community support, additional capacity, fare moderation and improved airline operational reliability have all played roles in the continuation of sustained passenger growth, which began in September of 2016 and has now reached 26 consecutive months. November 2019’s increase of 2,071 passengers versus November 2018 equates to 69 more passengers flying ROA each day. Year to date 2019 traffic is up an average of 148 passengers a day versus 2018. At this pace, the airport is on track to have its busiest year since 2000 and serve over 700,000 passengers, an increase of over 100,000

compared to 2017.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue through 2019, especially given our strong traffic

numbers in 2016, 2017 and 2018,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the

Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with

airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our carriers have added capacity at ROA and our customers have utilized it, which has led to carriers adding more capacity and hopefully new destinations. Robust air service is a critical component for economic growth in the region. Using our existing air service is the only way we will get more air service. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly.”

The Commission continually works with the airlines to improve reliability, reduce airfare and upgrade

equipment serving the region. This has played a significant role in the increase of passengers using the

airport. The commission continues to invest resources to promote the services available at ROA and

sincerely thanks our customers for choosing to fly ROA.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is the primary airport for Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the New River Valley. ROA serves over 660,000 passengers per year via 4 airlines (American Airlines, Delta

Airlines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air) with nonstop service to 6 (Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, New

York LaGuardia, Philadelphia, and Washington Dulles) hub cities as well as weekly flights to Orlando

Sanford International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.