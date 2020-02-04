NRV United Way to hold annual Valentines in Vegas fundraiser

Valentine’s Day is all about love, and this year the United Way of the New River Valley invites you to spread some love around locally.

The organization will hold its ninth annual formal fundraiser, Valentines in Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the German Club Manor in Blacksburg from 6:00 P.M. to 10:30 P.M.

Guests at this romantic fundraiser will enjoy live music by and dancing to The Jamtastics, an elegant dinner buffet, cash bars, and a photo booth. The casino games offered will include old favorites like Black Jack, Texas Hold’em, Seven Card Stud, a Craps table, Slot Machines and Roulette.

A number of fantastic prizes will be awarded at this year’s raffle and silent auction. How about taking your family to Walt Disney World? Or some tickets to upcoming Virginia Tech football games? Love the outdoors? Come win a new kayak donated by Backcountry.com.

We also have an Echo Dot, tickets to Floyd Fest, restaurant gift cards, health and fitness certificates, wine offerings, signed Carolina Panthers merchandise, artwork and much more. There is truly something for everyone.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the local human and health building efforts of United Way and its 25 local charities they support. Limited tickets are available, so visit the United Way website, www.unitedwaynrv.org/valentines to make your reservation. Tickets are $70 per person or $125 per couple. Guests must be 21 or older. Valentine’s in Vegas attire is semi- formal so please come dressed to impress.

A special thank you goes to United Way’s Jackpot event sponsors, New River Radio, Member One Federal Credit Union and Magellan Health Care. For questions, contact the United Way at (540) 381-2066 or info@unitedwaynrv.org.