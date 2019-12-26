NRV United Way administering applications from agencies for emergency food or shelter assistance

The local board of the national Emergency Food & Shelter program (EFSP) for Floyd County, Montgomery County, and Radford City is currently accepting applications for Phase 36 funds.. This is money administered locally by the United Way of the New River Valley as a community service that is available for emergency food or shelter assistance. $7,457 is available for agencies serving Radford City, and $35,438 for agencies serving Montgomery County.

Programs receiving funds must provide either emergency food or shelter assistance.

Unemployment rates, poverty, population and housing factors determine award amounts for each jurisdiction.

When applications are received, the NRV United Way convenes a multi-jurisdictional local board with representatives from its board, local government, the American Red Cross, New River Community Action, the Salvation Army, local ministerial associations and other community-based organizations. The board determines how the funds are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local agencies in each civil jurisdiction. The United Way of the New River Valley provides staffing, administrative and other services to this local EFSP board.

Qualifying organizations may apply. Eligible local government or private voluntary organizations must be non-profit 501(c)(3), nondiscriminatory organizations with demonstrated capabilities to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs to Montgomery County and/or Radford residents in need. The agencies must have the capability to comply with EFSP documentation requirements and be able to access an online EFSP website to do so.

For more information and/or application forms, contact Kymn D. Davidson-Hamley, United Way of the New River Valley at 381-2066 or kymn@unitedwaynrv.org immediately.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 5 p.m. January 7, 2020.