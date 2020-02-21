NRV Regional Commission still accepting awards nominations

The New River Valley Regional Commission, which has its offices at 6580 Valley Center Dr. in Radford, is accepting nominations for this year’s awards program until March 13. Awards will be presented at the commission’s annual dinner in May.

Awards will be presented in three categories: Champion of the Valley (an elected or appointed official), Citizen of the Valley and Friend of the Valley (outside the region).

Award recipients will be honored at the Commission’s Annual Dinner in May 2020. Please click on the links below to nominate candidates for Champion of the Valley (elected/appointed official), Citizen of the Valley, and Friend of the Valley (outside the region).

To submit a nomination, visit nrvrc.org, click on the awards nomination story and then click on the links appropriate for each nomination.

Previous Champion of the Valley Award winners are Joseph Sheffey, Pulaski Co. Board of Supervisors, retired, 2014; Rick Boucher, U.S. House of Representatives 1983-2011, 2015; Joseph Yost, 12th House District of Virginia 2012-2018, 2016; William Brown, Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors, retired, 2016; Chris McKlarney, Giles Co. Administrator, 2017; Susan Kidd, Town of Narrows (2018); and Nick Rush, 7th House District of Virginia (2019).

Previous Citizen of the Valley Award winners are Dr. Charles Steger, Virginia Tech President, 2014; Ken Anderson, CEO, Anderson & Associates, Inc., 2015; Dr. Penelope Kyle, Radford University President, 2016; Woody Crenshaw, Floyd County entrepreneur, 2017; David Hagan, business owner, investor, and P. Buckley Moss, artist/philanthropist, both in 2018; and Raymond Smoot, community leader, 2019.

Previous Friend of the Valley Award winners are Mary Moody Northen Foundation, Mountain Lake Lodge, 2016; Bill Shelton, Director of Va. Department of Housing and Community Development, 2017; John Smolak III, Appalachian Power, 2019.