NRV Regional Commission accepting nominations for annual awards

The New River Valley Regional Commission is seeking nominations for its three regional awards that recognize the people who make an impact in the NRV.

The commission is accepting nominations for until March 13 for Champion of the

Valley (an elected or appointed official), Citizen of the Valley and Friend of the Valley (outside the region).

The awards will be presented and the recipients honored at the commission’s annual dinner in May.

Nominations may be made by visiting nrvrc@nrvrc.org and clicking on the respective links.

The previous Champion of the Valley Award winners are Joseph Sheffey, Pulaski Co. Board of Supervisors, retired, 2014 winner; Rick Boucher, U.S. House of Representatives 1983-2011, 2015 winner; Delegate Joseph Yost, 12th House District of Virginia 2012-2018 and William Brown, Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors, retired, 2016 winners; Chris McKlarney, Giles County administrator, 2017 winner; Susan Kidd, Town of Narrows, 2018 winner; and Delegate Nick Rush, 7th House District in Virginia, 2019 winner.

The previous Citizen of the Valley Award winners are Dr. Charles Steger, Virginia Tech President, 2014 winner; Ken Anderson, CEO, Anderson & Associates, Inc., 2015 winner; Penelope Kyle, JD, Radford University President, 2016 winner; Woody Crenshaw, Floyd County entrepreneur, 2017 winner; David Hagan, business owner/investor, and P. Buckley Moss, artist and philanthropist, 2018 winners; and Raymond Smoot, community leader, 2019 winner.

The previous Friend of the Valley Award winners are the Mary Moody Northen Foundation, Mountain Lake Lodge, 2016 winner; Bill Shelton, Director of the Va. Department of Housing and Community Development, 2017 winner; and John Smolak III, Appalachian Power, 2019 winner.