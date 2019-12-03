NRV Community Health Center receives $300,000 oral health award

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley is privileged to be a recipient of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) 2019 Oral Health Infrastructure Award. The CHCNRV is one of only six federally-qualified health centers in Virginia to receive the competitive $300,000 award.

This investment by HRSA is the first that solely focuses on oral health infrastructure improvement and will enable the health center to enhance oral health service capacity.

The funding will allow for the purchase of state-of-the-art dental equipment, will provide for staff education and training, and most critically, will allow for the purchase of mobile dental units to increase access to oral health care in the local NRV school systems who choose to participate.

Providing routine dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, fluoride treatments and sealants in the schools has numerous benefits for both children and their families. An obvious benefit for both parent and child is they will not have to miss work or school to travel to an appointment. But additionally, students who may suffer from oral pain will be able to receive faster service and will not miss school time sitting in the nurse’s office.

“We are excited to enhance and expand our services in each of our three NRV Centers,” said Laura Jirsa, manager of the center’s dental program. “But truly the ability to go on-site into one of our schools to help that 8-year old escape his tooth pain is truly at the heart of our mission.”

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides affordable and high quality medical, dental, behavioral and preventive health care services to people of all ages, regardless of ability to pay.