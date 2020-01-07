NRV beekeepers to present sessions in Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Shawsville

Members of the New River Valley Beekeepers’ Association will present “So, You Want To Be a Beekeeper” sessions at regional library branches this month.

The sessions will address all aspects of getting started in beekeeping including costs, the equipment needed, the time required, the procedures for acquiring and keeping bees and the expectations for a honey harvest.

The presentations will last for about an hour and are free. No sign-up or pre-registration is required. Questions may be addressed to Jerry Borger at 540-557-7789.

The schedule for the sessions is as follows:

Christiansburg: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Christiansburg Library; 125 Sheltman St.

Shawsville: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m.; Meadowbrook Public Library; 267 Alleghany Spring Road.

Dublin: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. (note: time is different from other presentations); Free Memorial Public Library; 300 Giles Ave.

Floyd: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 1:30 p.m.; Jessie Peterman Library; 321 W. Main St.

Blacksburg: Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m.; Blacksburg Library; 200 Miller St.

Those interested will be able to sign up for a beginning beekeeper’s course in person at one of the sessions described above or on-line at nrvba.org. The course lasts two Saturdays, Feb. 8, 2020, and April 11, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $60 per student and includes a beginner’s book, course materials and lunch. The cost is $30 for additional family members who share the course book and course materials.

The course will be held at 220 Price Hall on the Virginia Tech Campus and will include (weather permitting) a hands-on session in the New River Valley Beekeepers Association apiary. Seating is limited and pre-registration not later than Jan. 31, 2020, is mandatory. To register, go to www.nrvba.org, select the “Beginner’s Beekeeper Courses” link, then scroll down. Registration will close on January 31 or when the class is full, whichever comes first.