NRCC presents Black History Month program

In celebration of Black History month, New River Community College (NRCC) and the college’s Black History Committee will sponsor a guest speaker and music program on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.

The event will be held in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin, and admission is free.

Keynote speaker Dr. Michael “Mickey” Hickman will present remarks on the topic of “African Americans and the Vote.” Hickman is the president of Calfee Community and Cultural Center Board of Directors. He attended Calfee Training School and Christiansburg Institute. He is a Pulaski High School graduate and has degrees from Wytheville Community College, Virginia Tech, and Radford University. He retired after 42 years with Pulaski County Public Schools where he worked as a principal, teacher and coach.

Hickman is active in the local community where he is currently president of Critzer Elementary School PTO and also serves on the Carilion Board of Directors for New River Valley Medical Center. He attends Randolph Avenue Methodist Church, where he has served as a Sunday school teacher, a superintendent and on the church’s finance committee. He has also served as past president of the Pulaski County branch of the NAACP.

Musical performances will be presented by Jami Martin, an NRCC student, and United Voices Choir from First Baptist Church, Pulaski.

The public is invited to the event; light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information about the program, please contact Elaine Powell-Hawkins at (540) 674-3600, ext. 4478.