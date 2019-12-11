November winners announced for Radford Photo Club

RADFORD – The theme for November’s Radford Photo Club was, appropriately, “Thankful.”

The club met on Thursday, Nov. 21 with eight members present, and several winners were chosen for their photographs in the theme category, as well as the open category.

Susan Trulove and Tracy Burlingame tied for first place in the “Thankful” category. Rebecca Harris and Joyce Sims tied for second place in the theme category.

In the “Open” theme category, Susan Trulove placed first and Burlingame placed second. The December meeting of the club will be Thursday, Dec. 19.

“We will have a slide show presentation with members’ Best Five Pics of 2019,” said Sims.

The club meets at the Radford Public Library.