November is National Caregiver’s Month

PULASKI – Do you know someone in your community that is taking care of an older or disabled adult? Chances are that you do!

Over 90 million individuals take on the role of a caregiver each year in the United States. These family caregivers are central when it comes to providing care not only to older individuals, but those with chronic health conditions. Caregiving can be a stressful endeavor for the family caregiver who may be balancing a job, a growing family and finding time for personal pursuits. Sadly, our nation’s caregiver struggles finding personal and family balances. Many find themselves remaining inside the older or disabled adult’s home providing essential care for hours at a time. Should a family caregiver experience burnout, their loved one could be at risk of premature placement in long-term care.

The New River Valley Agency on Aging has a mission to be of assistance to area family caregivers, offering support and programming to thousands of caregivers here in the NRV. The month of November has been proclaimed by the Governor of Virginia as National Family Caregiver’s Month. The goal of this proclamation is to shed light not only on the valuable role that caregivers play in the Commonwealth and beyond, but to also highlight the difficulties family caregivers encounter on the job, at home and in their personal lives.

Did you know that nearly half of family caregivers are women? One out of four reports diminished family relationships as a result of their caregiving role? And nearly 70% report not seeing their physician on a regular basis due to the demanding role of caregiving?

Join our Agency in taking time this month to learn more about caregiving in your local community. Resources are available online at www.caregiveraction.org or by visiting your local Office on Aging. If you are a caregiver in the NRV or know someone who is, mark your calendars for the Agency’s 11th Annual Caregiver Conference on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 at New River Community College. Be Care Curious and offer assistance to someone who might be taking on far greater roles than you know.