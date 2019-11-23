No Shave November donations support Belle Heth book program

RADFORD – The Radford City Police Department declared November “No Shave November.”

Department employees who chose to donate $25 to Belle Heth Elementary School’s

book program, which provides a book a month to the students, were allowed to grow beards and female employees were allowed to dye a strip of hair pink or blue and paint their finger nails, from the months of November through February. The Radford City Police Department raised $1,000 for this program and made the donation to Belle Heth Principal Tara Grant and Assistant Principal Ken Keister yesterday, Friday, Nov. 22.