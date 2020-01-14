New police chief introduced to community at council meeting

Heather Bell

Attendees of Monday’s Radford City Council meeting were introduced to Radford’s new police chief, as council members took time to recognize Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“On January 9 we celebrated Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” said Mayor David Horton. “It is an opportunity for us to think about all that our law enforcement officers do for us as a community, that they put their lives on the line every time they put that uniform on every time they go into service and how incredible a job that is, an incredible burden they take on for us. We are incredibly fortunate to have such wonderful law enforcement officers in this community.

“Jan. 9 is the day we celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, but I hope we reflect on that a little more often and think about the sacrifices they make in their line of duty to make sure we’re safe and our community is a desirable place to live,” Horton continued.

Radford’s new police chief, Jeffrey Dodson, Jr., also introduced himself to the community at Monday’s city council meeting.

Radford City Manager David Ridpath said Dodson has “covered a lot of ground” already since he has arrived in the city and is looking forward to his new role. “This is an amazing community and an amazing department,” said Dodson. “Everyone has been so welcoming to me and my family.”

Dodson served the Culpeper Police Department for 16 years, from Patrol Officer to Police Lieutenant,before coming to Radford.

“Throughout his career, Dodson has served in various capacities including the Police Department’s Public Information Officer, overseeing the Street Crimes and Internal Affairs Investigations Division, and assisting in the development of the Community Policing Unit in Culpeper,” according to information released by the City of Radford.

Dodson has a Masters in Criminal Justice Management, a Bachelor of Science in Management and Leadership,and an Associate’s Degree in Police Science. He is Law Enforcement Certified and a Crime Prevention Specialist.

Dodson also has experience as a Communications Officer for Orange County, as well as an Assessor for the Commission on Accreditation for Law enforcement (CALEA). He currently serves as a Board Member on the Virginia Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO), as well as the Culpeper Human Services Board.

He was selected as Radford’s chief after a three-month process, assisted by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. The process involved several rounds of interviews, including a Chief Peer Review Panel and an appearance before a citizen’s committee.