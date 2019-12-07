Montgomery Relay for Life to host Tree of Hope lighting ceremony Tuesday

Relay For Life of Montgomery County will host the annual Tree of Hope lighting ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

Organizers of the event say it will be a night of music, joy, celebration and remembrance.”

Located in the hospital’s lobby, the tree is decorated with Christmas ornaments personalized with the names of cancer survivors and those who lost their battle. The names will be read aloud during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Personalized ornaments to honor loved ones can be purchased for $5 through a relay team. Over the past 6 years, more than 1,100 ornaments have been hung on the Tree of Hope, raising close to $5,400 for the fight against cancer.

“My greatest hope is to have a world free from cancer,” said Relay for Life representative Linda Howell. “The devastation of cancer touches all of us and has no boundaries. The American Cancer Society (ACS) donations help to fund lifesaving research, treatments and care.”

“Throughout the community, we continue to hear stories of healing, hope and strength from loved ones, survivors and caregivers,” said Donna Christian, Relay for Life’s event leader. “These stories are the inspiration for us to keep reaching for a cure. The Tree of Hope represents the love and the hope we feel in our hearts.”

Everyone is welcome to join this community event. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the local American Cancer Society office at 540-774-2717 or visit www.relayforlife.org/montgomeryva.