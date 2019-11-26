Montgomery County Christmas Store to open December 3

The Montgomery County Christmas Store opening is just around the corner, giving hundreds of eligible shoppers the chance to choose new clothes, toys and teen gifts, consumable goods and food for their families. The store will be open November 25-29 (except for Thanksgiving) and December 3-7 from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligibility sessions began in October. “We have a total of 410 households registered for

shopping appointments, about 3% more than the number (398) we had at this stage last year,” according to Molly McClintock, eligibility chairperson. Additional shoppers will qualify for appointments during a period of eligibility screening throughout the week of December 3-7. Last year, more than 1,300 families shopped at the store for more than 3,800 family members. The annual fundraising campaign kicked off in October. Thousands of donor letters were mailed to citizens in Montgomery County.

The budget goal this year is $271,000 so new goods can be purchased for all the departments of the store. Last year, 76% of the goal was met by our individual donors. Organizations and businesses made up the other 24% of the budget.

The Christmas Store partners with the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP) Thrift Store. All used goods donated to the Christmas Store are handled and sorted by MCEAP. Every eligible shopper to the Christmas Store receives a one-time opportunity to shop at MCEAP for gently used clothing for everyone in the family. These appointments began October 17 and will continue every Thursday until the end of December.

On Sunday, December 1, an Open House will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come by the Christmas Store at 30 W. Main Street in Christiansburg. Please park in the back parking lot and use the rear entrance at First Street. The store will be decorated for Christmas, and the shelves in each department will be stocked and ready for our shoppers to choose selections for their families. Refreshments, tours of the Store and a silent auction for a Trex Bench valued at $529 are all part of the festivities.

Visit the Christmas Store’s website at www.mcchristmasstore.org for details on how to donate or volunteer. For questions, please call Terri Lynn at 540-230-7288.