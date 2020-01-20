Montgomery chamber celebrates 2019 with awards ceremony

In December at its annual meeting and awards dinner, the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce recognized several businesses for their contributions to the local community’s business climate and quality of life.

Dawn Jefferies, associate director of visual strategy at Virginia Tech, served as the master of ceremonies with more than 375 people in attendance at the Inn at Virginia Tech. Chamber board chairman Alan Fabian, chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, projected that the chamber would end the year with a 100% completion rate of its ambitious 2019 program of work.

Awards and recognition were presented to the following businesses in the respective categories:

2019 Board Leadership and Engagement Award Winner: Margaret Galecki, Coldwell Banker

Townside, Realtors.

2019-2020 Ambassador Leadership: Chris Chittenden, Coldwell Banker Townside, Realtors, and

Deanna Dickerson, Member One Federal Credit Union.

Small Non-Profit of the Year: Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program.

Non-Profit of the Year: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Distinguished Non-Profit Leader of the Year: Jake Powell, Director of Homeownership at Community Housing Partners.

Outstanding New Member of the Year: One Voice Communications.

Green Business of the Year: Beliveau Farm.

Technology Company of the Year: Torc Robotics.

2019 Sparkplug Award: Curtis Whitt II, Christiansburg Fire Department, and Samantha Livesay,

Community Housing Partners.

Chamber Volunteers of the Year: Deanna Dickerson, Member One Federal Credit Union, and Daniel Haller, Member One Federal Credit Union.

Small Business of the Year, Sugar Magnolia.

2019 Regional Impact Award, New River Community College.

Outstanding Community Service Individual: Chris Chittenden, Coldwell Banker Townside, Realtors.

Outstanding Community Service Organization: Servpro of Montgomery Pulaski counties.

Distinguished Business Person of the Year: Aaron Harris Kirby, Owner of Pointe West Management.

Business of the Year: Bull & Bones.

The nomination process was open to members and non-members from May through September. The nominees are vetted by a committee comprised of previous award winners. The 2019 awards committee was chaired by Terry Vangelos of Coldwell Banker Townsider, Realtors.

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce serves Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of

Montgomery County, supporting approximately 650 local businesses through business

Advocacy and educational, marketing and networking opportunities. The Montgomery County Chamber is not affiliated with the US Chamber of Commerce. For more information on membership, visit the chamber website at www.montgomerycc.org, Facebook page, or call The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at 540.382.3020.