Local students excel at colleges

A number of local students are excelling academically at colleges and universities.

The students listed below have received notice for their work or have earned degrees

Anna Kender, Blacksburg, Bucknell University

Anna Kender, an undeclared major in the class of 2023, from Blacksburg, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Three graduate from JMU

The December 2019 graduating class from James Madison University included three local students.

Olivia Phillips of Christiansburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration.

Korin Freeman of Blacksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Christie Sheffield of Christiansburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

Raena Worley, Christiansburg, Univ. of Kentucky

LRaena Worley of Christiansburgwas named to the fall 2019 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. During this term, Raena’s academic major was exploratory studies. This accomplishment is a sign of Raena’s hard work and commitment to learning.

Jacob Cox, Radford, Clemson University

Jacob Seth Cox of Radford has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University. Cox, whose major is parks, recreation and tourism Management, made the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students excel at Wm. & Mary

A number of local students have been recognized by being named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2019 semester.

To achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

Students from Blacksburg earning Dean’s List honors were Sophia Albimino, Giorgia Borgarelli, Christian d’Orgeix, Samuel Freeman, Dorothy Gilmer, Gillous Harris, Monica Sandu and Liam Watson.

Students from Christiansburg achieving Dean’s List recognition were Clarissa Bielema, Michael Hurst and Kira Quintin.

Earning Dean’s List honors from Shawsville was Nicolas Rosso.

Two at Shenandoah recognized

Brenna Crowgey of Christiansburg, a performance major at Shenandoah University was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List.

Kaela Dunlap of Blacksburg, a music production and recording technology major at Shenandoah University was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List.

Haoyun Yang, Blacksburg, Masters, Ga. Tech

Haoyun Yang of Blacksburg, VA, has earned a Master of Science in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Locals graduate from Western Gov. Univ.

Three local students have earned their degrees from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Tammi Decatur of Blacksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science, business – human resource management degree.

Kevin Bush of Christiansburg has earned a Master of Business Administration degree.

James Cassidy of Radford has earned a Master of Science, Nursing – Education (BSN to MSN) degree.

Michael Joyce, Blacksburg, Univ. of Alabama

Michael Joseph Joyce of Blacksburg was named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for the fall of 2019. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Jemima Nguete, Blacksburg, Ga. State University

Jemima Nguete of Blacksburg was named to the dean’s list at Georgia State University for the fall semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes for the semester. Students must also have a minimum GAP of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.