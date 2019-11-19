Local nonprofit organization hosting Adoption Celebration

DUBLIN – DePaul Community Resources believes “every child deserves to grow up in a permanent, loving family.”

DePaul, along with partner agencies, will host an Adoption Celebration on National Adoption Day to spread its message of hope and belonging.

“Celebrating Family Moments: The Joys, the Challenges, and the Unexpected” will be a chance to celebrate families formed through adoption and to raise awareness of the need for more foster/adoptive families. Along with DePaul, the event is being hosted by Department of Social Service agencies from Pulaski County, Giles County, Floyd County, Radford City, and Montgomery County.The event is set for this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at New River Community College, Edwards Hall Room 117 in Dublin.

Adoptive and foster/adoptive families will be in attendance. Some will share their experiences with adoption and their messages of inspiration.

The event will also highlight the services available for foster and adoptive families, such as Post-Adoption Support Services, or PASS. Post-adoption support involves understanding and addressing issues related to a child’s history and the effects that history can have on an adoptive family. Post-adoption support services can be life-changing for many families.

“We try to show families that help is to be expected. You’re not supposed to have to do this on your own. Parenting is hard,” said Oma McReynolds, adoption supervisor at DePaul.