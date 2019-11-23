Library offers 1000 things before kindergarten

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library is ready to help Montgomery and Floyd County’s children get ready for kindergarten with 1000 Things before Kindergarten (1KTB4K).

1000 things? That sounds like a lot, but in only 10 minutes a day from birth to kindergarten, a baby can walk in the door for kindergarten ready to learn.

In partnership with the Library of Virginia and the Soho Center and funded by the Institute of

Museum and Library services, 1KTB4K features a custom folder, log sheets, activity suggestions and prizes for every 100 books or activities completed. The activities include playing in water/bath, singing, counting, measuring and obviously much more. Especially books. Lots of books.

Parents may visit any branch of the Montgomery-Floyd Public Library to get started! For more information, contact Sarah Pahl at spahl@mfrl.com or Linda Spivey at 540 382-6969, ext. 221 or visit the library’s website at www.mfrl.org.