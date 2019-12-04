Internationally acclaimed artists featured at Holiday Open House

Z L Feng and Mei Shu will headline the upcoming Fifth Annual Holiday Open House on Dec. 7 and 8 in Radford.

The event, hosted by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood, will take place at 408 8th St.., Radford.

Several paintings by husband and wife Feng and Shu will be on exhibit. Featured works by Lockwood include framed and unframed images together with signed note cards. Hours are 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. each day. A percentage of all sales will be donated to a local charity.

Contact Lockwood at 540-230-5986 for any questions.