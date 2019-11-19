IDA receives donation in honor of board president Earl Brown

The New River Valley Intellectual Disabilities Agency (IDA) has received an anonymous donation of $3500 given in honor of board president Earl Brown.

IDA has provided a variety of social, recreational and educational activities for children and adults with an intellectual disability living in the New River Valley since 1965.

IDA Board President Brown is involved with many organizations in the New River Valley and is widely known for his hard-working efforts to lend a helping hand to those in need. He has been involved with IDA since 1984 and has always been an integral part of its leadership, focus and donations.

Brown said, “Donations such as these are critical. IDA does not receive state or federal funds. It is a community-based organization receiving United Way funds and community support such as this donation.”

The volunteer board of directors puts on annual fundraisers such as a silent auction, a golf tournament and an Oktoberfest celebration.

The board president said, “IDA will not be able to continue without community support.”

Donations can be sent to IDA; POB 42; Christiansburg VA 24068.

For more information or questions visit www.idaofthenrv.org, email Sheila@idanrv.org or call 540-381-0310.