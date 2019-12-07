Holiday Open House to feature internationally acclaimed artists

Internationally acclaimed husband and wife team Z L Feng and Mei Shu will headline the fifth annual Holiday Open House today, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, in Radford.

Hosted by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood, the open house will take place at 408 Eighth St.

Several paintings by Feng and Shu will be exhibited. Some of Lockwood’s works will also be featured, including framed and unframed images together with signed note cards.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. A percentage of all sales will be donated to a local charity.

For further information or questions, contact Susan Lockwood at 540-230-5986.