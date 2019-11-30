Hokie athletes take part in adopt-a-family program

For the third consecutive year, the Virginia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Committee – better known as SAAC – is participating in the Adopt-A-Family initiative.

Virginia Tech SAAC is a leadership group consisting of student-athletes from all sports at Virginia Tech. The Virginia Tech SAAC provides insight on the student-athlete experience and offers input on the rules, regulations and policies that affect student-athletes’ lives. SAAC serves as a conduit of communication among student-athletes, coaches and athletic administrators in an effort to improve the student-athlete experience.

SAAC is teaming with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and is collecting donations to buy clothes, toys and other needed items for about 200 children who are members of the Christiansburg Middle School or the Shawsville Middle School Boys and Girls Club chapter.

The goal is to help those family members enjoy a memorable holiday season. A year ago, SAAC enlisted Virginia Tech student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the general public to help with the cause and raised more than $3,000. SAAC then used that money to purchase gifts, which members delivered to two designated families.

This year, SAAC wants to raise $4,000. The group started collecting donations Monday and plans to end its collecting on Dec. 6. After completing the fundraising portion of the project, the student-athletes will be responsible for purchasing and wrapping the gifts. The project will culminate with the student-athletes visiting the Christiansburg and Shawsville Middle School Boys and Girls Club sites to deliver the gifts and spend time with the kids at their annual holiday parties in early December.

Those who wish to contribute can do so by making out checks to VT Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and mailing the checks to Natalie Forbes, 185 Beamer Way, Lane Stadium, Room 620, Blacksburg, VA 24061.

Cash donations can also be sent to Natalie Forbes at the above address. Venmo donations can be sent which can be sent to @SAAC-Adopt-A-Family.