Glencoe Mansion to host Christmas Tea

RADFORD – Come step back into a more elegant time for a Christmas Tea at Glencoe Mansion on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25, and “act fast because spaces are limited,” say organizers.

“The tea will evoke the elegance of the holiday display theme [at the Mansion], which is Christmas from the Edwardian Era to the Jazz Age,” said Scott Gardner,director of the Mansion. “Participants will enjoy an entertaining introduction to the history of the era, handmade refreshments and tea. Guests will also be treated to traditional Christmas music performed by the Greenwood Recorder Ensemble.”

To reserve your spot, please write to info@glencoemuseum.org or call the Glencoe Mansion at 540-731-5031. Period attired is encouraged but not required.

The tea is sponsored by NovelTea by Natalie Hernandez and New River Valley RENT-ALL.