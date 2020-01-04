Glencoe Mansion to host ‘2019 in Review’ art show

RADFORD – Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery latest show will feature highlighted artists from the exhibits of 2019.

The gallery show, “2019 in Review,” features the works of artists Yvonne Alderman, Felta Virginia and Ray Harm, whose works appeared in the Gallery over the past year. Glencoe Mansion will host an opening reception on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Artist Yvonne Alderman is a native of Southwest Virginia. Growing up in the Blue Ridge, she absorbed the culture and environment around her. Alderman’s early art training took place while earning her degree in education and English at Radford University. She continued her education with a Masters in English from Virginia Tech, and ultimately a doctorate in British literature at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Returning to the world of the visual arts, Alderman studied privately in Santa Fe, New Mexico and at the Studio School in Roanoke.

Alderman’s works reflect the multiple aspects and influences of her art, including both traditional and abstract art, and many times a combination of both.

Artist Felta Virginia grew up between Europe and northern Virginia. She now calls Blacksburg her home. Felta served in the U.S. Army as a Chinese linguist before completing her B.A. in Painting from North Georgia College and State University in 2001. She has exhibited across the United States, in Germany, and Austria. Faith, philosophy, family, social issues, and nature are the driving inspirations for her work.

In Felta’s work, calligraphic black line is used to enhance color and contrast but also to express power and energy, as well as that struggle between personal discipline and personal freedom. Balance of composition is found in asymmetry.

Artist Ray Harm is best known for his wildlife art, especially birds. He was a native of Kentucky who following his service in World War II enrolled in art school on the GI Bill. Harm prided his paintings on the fact that they were based on real life sketches of animals instead of photographs. The Ray Harm collection is possible by a generous gift by Jon and Mary Wyatt in memory of Jon’s parents Kathleen and Clifford Wyatt who were avid wildlife art collectors.

Everyone is welcome to attend the reception. There is no admission charge. “2019 in Review” will be on display through Feb. 29.