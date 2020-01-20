Free GED preparation classes available throughout the NRV

Free GED preparation classes offered through the New River Community College Office of Transitional Programs will begin Monday, Jan. 27, in Montgomery, Floyd, Giles and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford. The classes run until May 14.

The classes help adults increase their skills to pass the GED exam and prepare for college or a career. Students will prepare to take the GED/high school equivalency exam, prepare for the Virginia Placement Test and learn employability skills.

Class schedules are as follows:

Floyd County: Mondays, from 9 a.m. to noon, at New River Community Action, 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, Floyd; Wednesdays, from 5 to 8 p.m., at New River Community Action, 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, Floyd.

Giles County: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Pearisburg Community Center, 1410 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg.

Montgomery County: Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, at New River

Community College, New River Valley Mall, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg; Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5 to 8 p.m., New River Community College, New River Valley Mall, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg; Middle College/GED (ages 18-24), Wednesdays, from noon to 3 p.m., New River Community College, New River Valley Mall, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg.

Pulaski County: Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin; Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5 to 8 p.m., New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin; Middle College/GED (ages 18-24), Mondays, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin.

Radford City: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, Radford Public Library, 30 West Main Street, Radford, New River Community College Office of Transitional Programs at 540-674-3682 or adultbasiced@nr.edu.