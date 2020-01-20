December 2019 Montgomery County land transfers

- Derek C. Alvis to Zachary T. Martin, lot, Stone Subdivision, $193,000
- Laurie A. Janajreh to Matthew L. Chamberlain, lot, Dundas Heights, $287,000
- James E. Holland III to Kathryn Muller, no description listed, $230,000
- William J. Flack to Lixie Dong, lot, Winslow, $365,000
- Frances F. Perdue to Old School Properties, multiple parcels, Town of Blacksburg, $145,000
- Snyder-Hunt Co. to Stateson Homes, lot, Christiansburg, $66,000
- Gary L. Sisson to Christopher A. Sisson, 1.194 acres, $95,000
- Mike M. Akers Jr. to Sparrowhawk Rentals, 0.4628 acre, Town of Christiansburg, $153,000
- Yun Qian to Chuan Miao, unit, University Terrace, $183,000
- Gregory J. Bartocci to Zachary C. Crouse, 26.458 acres, $286,000
- Snyder-Hunt Co. to Stateson Homes, lot, $66,000
- Stacy W. Gettier to Windy Ridge Rentals, 0.793 acre, $195,000
- Bradford C. Grems to Gregory Young, lot, $472,500
- Diane Garza-Barker to Grant Realty, lot, Senneca Springs, $300,000
- Henry J. Hakola to Mario E. Madero, 67.2222 acres, $435,000
- Halberstadt Family Limited Partnership to TF Christiansburg, LLC, 1.796 acres, $650,000
- Tudor Development to Tyris Rentals, no description listed, $250,000
- L.A. Epperly, Trustee to Kristen Bradley, lot, Town & Country Estates, $165,000
- Bruce R. Vogelaar, Trustee to Andres F. Angulo, lot, Wyatt Farm, $578,000
- Gary R. Lawrence to Daniel C. Reed, 1.157 acres, $290,000
- Jimmie L. Hendricks to Donna Dickason, lot, Franklin Parke Townhomes, $130,000
- Anne L. Dornberg to Virginia Capital Investment, 0.045 acre, $240,000
- Michael J. Hobbs to Rose M. Shelton, 0.997 acre, $308,500
- Koruth K. Chacko to Legacy Builders NRV, lot Sterling Manor, $88,900
- Justin O. Shelton to Tanner J. Phipps, 1.0940 acres, $165,000
- Shah Development to Sonya E. Murdock, lot, Kelseywood, $$210,800
- Mark J. Dallman t Andrew W. Casalenuovo, 1.286 acres, $251,000
- Steven J. Bogaert to Kelly M. Leaking, lot, Robin Hood Estates, $235,000
- Virginia House Movers to Edgar T. Arellano, lot, Lucas-Ellett Road Subdivision, $262,000
- Patrick L. Saylors to CMH Homes, 2.120 acres, $35,000
- Bobby S. Hornbarger to Jing Fu Lin, 9.8367 acres, $343,000
- TW & BD Enterprises to Thomas G. McCann, 1.049 acres, $190,000
- Frederick M. D’Aguiar to Sara Whittington, 2.7125 acres, Brush Mountain West, $545,000
- Stateson Homes to James D. Steiner, no description listed, $489,720
- Kermit K. Kanode to Kathy K. Stone, no description listed, $90,000
- Terry W. Teel to Daniel W. Cole, no description listed, $148,500
- Kipps Farms to Stateson Homes, lot, Kipps Farm, $103,635
- Selena M. Harris to Christopher E. Spradling, no description listed, $158,900
- Brenda D. Musselman to Martin & Martin Investments, metes and bounds, $100,700
- Larry W. Kittinger to Blackshoe Farm, Little Meadow tract, $245,000
- Gregory T. Harman to Justin D. Sobczak, lot, Pepper Street Townhomes,$158,500
- Garnett S. Linkous to Josef C. Koefer, metes and bounds, $223,400
- Luis R. Rivera Ramirez to Robert F. Simpson Jr., lot, Kensington, $285,000
- Debora S. Oliver to Dylan M. Woods, metes and bounds, $61,194
- Terry E. Shafer to Laura B. Stike, no description listed, $54,500
- Edward J. Thompson to Bcaze, LLC, lot, $270,000
- Progress Street Builders to Fernando Biase, lot, Village at Tom’s Creek, $533,900
- Stateson Homes to Calvin M. Lau, lot, Kipps Farm, $566,675
- Atlantic Trustee Services to Jack Richmond, metes and bounds, Pilot Road, $102,800
- Norma L. Riggins to PMD Properties, no description listed, $75,000
- Stateson Homes to Timothy P. Williamson, lot, Clifton, $330,865
- Johann A. Norstedt to Prime Property Rentals, lot, Apperson Park, $329,000
- Golden Triangle Development to Rhonda L. Wood, lot, Reagans Pointe, $229,900
- Bonnie Bradbury to Christopher J. Reid, 5.37 acres, Country Meadow Estates, $248,000
- Hesham Rakha to Sherif L. Abdelaziz, lot, $495,500
- Charles D. Hall to Jenna N. Carroll, no description listed, $263,900
- Richard L. Anthony to Jeffrey A. Call, lot, Nellies Cave, $162,000
- Adam J. Czesnowski to Minh T. Ly, lot, Blacksburg Heights Extension, $259,500
- Jerry L. Shepherd to Jerry W. Bartley, lot, Town of Christiansburg, $189,500
- Zachariah Milton to Daniel J. Rakes, lot, Elliston, $231,200
- Margery L. Mullins to Kevin D. Wilhite, lot, Countryside Estates, $75,000
- Julie A. Sink to Kimberly A. Smock, metes and bounds, $187,500
- Brian K. Carner to Tessa M. Rider, lot, Lafayette, $415,000
- Katie L. Reaves to Katherine McCall, lot, Oak Tree Townhomes, $197,000
- Corrine T. Vaughn to Vaughn Properties, 5.186 acres, $300,000
- Tina A. Crouse to Dana M. Carroll, 2 lots, $150,000
- Zachary Dowell to Jason W. Cox, lot, Kensington, $280,000
- Tyris Homes to Benjamin L. Needy, lot, Walnut Creek, $417,803
- Foy Living Trust to Andrew G. Schenker, 20.026 acres, $80,000
- Michael E. Rubin to RMP Investments, lot, Alleghany Heights, $218,000
- Peter W. White to 1709 Whipple, LLC, 2 lots, Alleghany Heights, $212,500
- Snyder-Hunt Co. to Stateson Homes, lot, Clifton, $64,200
- Darron S. Oliver to Rachel L. Taylor, no description listed, $43,000
- Shah Development to Zachary L. Epperly, no description listed, $90,000
- Timothy J. Kessinger to Douglas L. Vaught, 0.313 acre, $5,000
- Donald C. Yopp to Cody D. Bower, 10.01 acres, $98,000
- Stateson Homes to Nicole M. Raynes, lot, Kipps Farm, $593,770
- Jonathan D. Strickland to Mohammed D. Abdel Hameed, lot, Oak Tree Townhomes, $166,000
- Stateson Homes to John W. Josefiak, lot, Clifton, $348,950
- Lynn A. Almond to Robert J. Dunay, Mont Barger Farm, $319,000
- David L. Adkins to Yuriy Dubchak, no description listed, $33,000
- Progress Street Builders to John Byrne, lot, Village at Toms Creek, $457,905
- John G. Reid to Brian L. Gaston, no description listed, $129,900
- Donald E. Lee II to Jeremy S. Justus, no description listed, $203,000
- Patricia C. Ballou to Donald L. Sowers, 0.57 acre, $63,000
- Penny B. Long to Warwick Mobile Home Park, 5.583 acres, $2,300,000
- Derek S. Lester to Teresa McGehee, lot, Sherwood Forest, $205,000
- Susan L. Roark, Trustee to Kristen Hylton, 3 lots, Sullivan Heights, $157,500
- Nina P. Montgomery to John E. Peterson, no description listed, $40,000
- Jonathan K. Overstreet to Gary A. Spachmann, lot Dickerson Subdivision, $300,000
- Kipps Farms to Stateson Homes, lot, Kipps Farm, $103,735
- Stateson Homes to Michael V. Avitabile, lot, Kipps Farm, $250,000
- Diversified Interests to Terpence Apartments, no description listed, $1,200,000
- Mary E. Hartley to Kyle P. Henderson, no description listed, $286,750
- George R. Smith to Elizabeth Joyner, 0.809 acre, $27,000
- Jeffrey A. Bond to Nikki M. Gibson, lot, $286,108
- Patricia Waltz to DVD Properties, lot, $24,000
- Andrew J. Salisbury to Stephen D. Long, lot, Falling Branch Estates, $156,000
- Kelly A. Wolff to Jessica Hotter, 0.431 acre, $255,000
- Hubbard Living Trust to Gabriel M. Graham, 0.067 acre, $150,000
- Shawn D. Marshall to Anthony P. Sammons, lot, $330,000
- Jeffrey P. Camp to Brian A. Grove, lot, $216,000
- Virginia H. Cornett to Kelsey B. Bishop, lot, Belmont Park, $182,000
- Betty Lively to Carl E. Hultin III, no description listed, $179,900
- Joshua M. MacDonald to Francisco M. Ojeda, lot, Diamond Hill, $334,500
- Tammy D. Maxey to Graland M. Harvey, no description listed, $122,000
- Christopher Jordan to Alexander Brand, no description listed, $366,900
- Stateson Homes to Theodore R. Cahall Jr., lot, Clifton, $305,435
- Carrie E. Webb to Jack Horst, no description listed, $8,000
- Marie M. Raulfs to Joseph W. Eskew, lot, Oakwood, $267,000
- Stateson Homes to David M. Demo, lot, Clifton, $309,265
- Brian Behal to Kipps Farms, no description listed, $310,000
- Herbert D. Harries III to Wenqi Shen, lot, Pheasant Run, $266,000
- Lee Roy Smith to Gary T. Forshay, 1 acre, $65,000
- Douglas W. Price Jr. to Gregory L. King, 1.2326 acres, $123,000
- Kathy A. Kersey to Robert P. Chappell Jr. no description listed, $171,000
- Douglas E. Dyer to Sara Purpura, no description listed, $265,000
- Anthony W. Crotty to Amanda Rogers, lot, Highland Park, $269,900
- Samuel I. White, PC to Benzena Eaves, metes and bounds, Shale Road, 83,471
- Jeffery L. Dickson to Anthony W. Crotty, 0.85 acre, $350,000
- Stateson Homes to Ian G. White, lot, Clifton, $350,275
- Snyder-Hunt Co. to Stateson Homes, lot, Clifton, $66,000
- Snyder-Hunt Co. to Stateson Homes, lot, Clifton, $66,000
- Gillispie & Linkous Properties to Redline Investment Properties, 0.621 acre, $140,250
- R. Fralin Homes to R. Fralin Construction, no description listed, $65,000
- Dennis A. Smith to Anne L. Dornberg, 0.742 acre, $240,000
- Robert A. Sonnessa to Edward Byrd, interest in 1.706 acres, $105,000
- Thurman G. Dickerson to Lowell T. Early, lot, $14,000
- R. Fralin Construction to Shuxiang Yu, lot, Villas on North Main, $310,000
- L&R Burch Properties to The Lester Group, 5.186 acres, $2,500,000
- Ali Abdullah R. Al-Saleem to Carol G. Rupe Living Trust, lot, Oak Tree Townhomes, $260,000
- Home Point Financial Corp. to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, 0.82 acre, $113,400
- Donald J. Cox to Donald J. Cox, 4.574 acres, $641,200
