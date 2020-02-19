Christiansburg’s Community Housing Partners earns certification

Community Housing Partners (CHP), a nonprofit organization which provides affordable and sustainable housing throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, has received Certified Organization for Resident Engagement and Services (CORES) Certification. CHP has local offices at 448 Depot St. in Christiansburg.

Founded in 1975, Community Housing Partners provides quality-built, responsibly managed, service-enriched homes for low-income individuals and families.

The highly regarded CORES certification recognizes organizations that have developed the necessary infrastructure to deliver high-quality resident services across their affordable housing portfolios and creates opportunities for certified organizations to qualify for financing incentives.

Stewards of Affordable Housing for the Future (SAHF), a network of 13 multi-state organizations that provide more than 140,000 affordable rental homes across the country, launched the CORES program in 2018 in conjunction with Fannie Mae’s Healthy Housing Rewards – Enhanced Resident Services initiative. CHP provides more than 11,000 people with stable rental housing and has been a member of SAHF since 2017.

“The CORES Certification shows that CHP is not only intentional about providing strong resident services coordination at our multifamily rental communities but also adding value to our residents and the communities we serve,” said Angie Roberts-Dobbins, Vice President of Resident Services at CHP. “The added value comes from our network of resident services coordinators, volunteers, and partners who deliver services at our multi-family communities, helping to further stabilize and support our residents in addition to creating positive health and quality of life outcomes.”

CHP Resident Services has 34 staff members in Virginia, Maryland, and Florida who work with partners and volunteers to deliver programs and services to CHP residents with a focus on education, health and wellness, financial capability, and community building and engagement. Last year, CHP invested $1.7 million in services and reached 2,878 residents at its apartment communities.

The CORES Certification lasts for five years and applies across CHP’s multi-family portfolio. It also helps CHP qualify for Fannie Mae’s Healthy Housing Rewards – Enhanced Resident Services financing incentives. Through this program, borrowers with resident services infrastructure in place may be eligible for advantageous loan terms for new construction, rehabilitated, or refinanced multifamily affordable rental properties.

CHP’s activities include real estate development, construction, energy contracting and training, asset management, property management, realty and homeownership, and comprehensive resident services. CHP is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

To learn more about CHP, visit www.communityhousingpartners.org.