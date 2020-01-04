Christiansburg PD undercover operation nets arrest for online sex crimes against a minor

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, Jason Robert Francisco, 40, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with two counts of using the internet to solicit sex with a minor.

The charges are the result of an undercover operation conducted by investigators with the Christiansburg Police Department. Francisco had internet chat conversations with an investigator posing as 13-year-old female, and during the course of those conversations, Francisco arranged to meet the individual he believed to be a minor in Christiansburg for sexual purposes.

Francisco was identified through a subsequent investigation conducted by the Christiansburg Police Department, and was arrested after he arrived at a meeting place agreed upon during the on-line chat with the undercover investigator.

He was charged in the Town of Christiansburg with two counts 18.2-374.3: sexual solicitation of a minor using electronic communication.

Francisco is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.