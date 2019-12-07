Christiansburg farmer Bruce Stanger re-elected to Farm Bureau board

Montgomery County cattle and hay producer Bruce N. Stanger of Christiansburg was elected Wednesday to a second three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

Elections of officers and directors were held at the VFBF 2019 Annual Meeting in Norfolk.

As a board member Stanger will represent Farm Bureau producer members in Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe counties.

He is a member of the VFBF Livestock Advisory Committee and has served on the Montgomery County Farm Bureau board for 27 years.

Stanger is a past president of the Belmont II Ruritan Club and has served as co-chairman of the Christiansburg Alumni Return, a scholarship fundraising organization.

He was raised on a small family dairy farm and currently operates a cow-calf operation and farms in both Giles and Montgomery counties. He sells hay through his custom hay production business.

Stanger worked as a machinist for 30 years at several local companies and retired from Virginia Tech’s Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering. He attends Christiansburg First Church of God