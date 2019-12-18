Christianburg’s Christmas parade draws a big crowd

Christianburg’s Christmas parade draws a big crowd3Facebook Twitter Email Print Seventy motorcycle riders with their Christmas gear added color, noise and excitement to the parade.Christiansburg’s Christmas parade. The parade was long, colorful and noisy with some 75 separate entries. That included 70 motorcycles, 34 horses, 150 marching band members, more than 100 scouts, 48 trucks plus any number of noisy emergency vehicles, more than 350 walkers and 23 trailers decked out in all sorts of Christmas decorations. See inside for some additional parade photos.Some two dozen trailers were fitted out and decorated as Christmas-themed floats.Any self-respecting parade has got to have horses, and Christianburg’s had almost three dozen of them.And, yes, the parade featured vehicles of all shapes and sizes.