Carilion Clinic opens relocated Galax facility

Carilion Clinic has announced that the Family and Internal Medicine practices in Galax have officially relocated to Rose’s Shopping Center at 544 E. Stuart Drive, Suite D. The newly renovated 18,000-square-foot facility replaces the former Galax Family Medicine location at 199 Hospital Drive. The soft opening was Tuesday.

“As a family physician, I am encouraged that we are able to make this investment in the Galax community to improve access to care in Southwest Virginia,” said Christopher Mertes, M.D., vice chair for family and community medicine for Carilion. “This modern, updated clinic will allow our providers to care for patients close to home, and connect them to the rest of the resources Carilion has to offer.”

Sixteen physicians and more than 30 staff will care for the nearly 16,000 patients Carilion serves in Galax and the surrounding communities. The new facility includes 40 exam rooms and three specialty service areas, along with onsite X-rays and laboratory services. Services include internal medicine, family medicine, cardiology and orthopedics.

An open house for the public is being planned for later in the year. Patients can reach the family medicine practice at (276)-236-5181 or the internal medicine practice at (276)-236-6136.