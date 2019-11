Mayor David Horton talks to students at a Reading is Fundamental distribution at McHarg School. RIF is sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Radford. A Kroger Plus Cardcan be used to help the charity of your choice through Kroger’s Community Rewards Program and the Woman’s Club of Radford is hoping community members will choose to add the Club to their card. To sign up go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com.