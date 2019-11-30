Blacksburg Young Pros to volunteer at Montgomery County Christmas Store

‘Tis the season to be merry and give back. The Blacksburg Young Professionals will be volunteering at the Montgomery County Christmas Store, 30 W. Main St., on December 3 and December 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Relying on almost 1,000 local volunteers to help with stocking and assisting shoppers, the Christmas Store serves the New River Valley by providing clothing, food, toys, shoes, household supplies and more to local families in need.

Anyone interested in helping out at the Christmas Store can email the Young Professionals’ Community Outreach Co-Chair, Andrew Hemmen, at ahemmen@daa.com