Blacksburg New School hosts chocolate party today

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Blacksburg New School will host its 14th annual chocolate party today, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the University Mall, 801 University City Boulevard in Blacksburg.

The chocolate party has become an annual pre Valentine’s tradition in the New River

Valley. “This event provides an outlet for parents, teachers and students to work together

to create a fun, family-friendly event for the whole community,” said Kiyah Duffey, president of the Blacksburg New School board. “We’ll have games and prizes, arts and crafts, vendors, and displays of our students’ art, and, of course, we’ll have chocolate. Lots and lots of chocolate.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and chat with our current families and students about what they think it is that makes our school so special,”Duffey said.

This indoor winter carnival supports a local educational community. Attendees can shop for delicious chocolate, fudge, cookies, truffles, gluten-free treats, coffee and terrific valentine gifts from participating families and vendors.

Children will enjoy carnival games, a book walk, face painting, balloon animals, play-dough fun and arts and crafts.

“The chocolate party changes a bit each year depending upon what fun things our families decide to do,” said the school’s lead teacher and chocolate party coordinator, Dr. T.J. Stone. “It is always full of delicious treats, valentine gifts, and terrific children’s activities. The mall is transformed into this warm, chocolate-scented space full of shoppers and happy kids.”

All proceeds from the chocolate party benefit the Blacksburg New School.

The Blacksburg New School experience is like no other in the New River Valley. The new school’s cooperative structure is unique among private schools across Montgomery County, as well as the nation, offering small engaging classes, and a nurturing, safe, and accepting environment for children. The dynamic academic curriculum includes regular classes in art, Spanish, PE, and music at every grade level, K-8.

For more information, visit www.blacksburgnewschool.org or contact Dr. T.J. Stone at enrollment@new-school.org.