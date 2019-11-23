Arrests made in two shooting incidents

Heather Bell

RADFORD – Three men have been arrested for two of the multiple shooting incidents in the City of Radford in the past few months.

“The Radford City Police Department has made multiple arrests related to the firearms cases occurring on Nov. 9, 2019 in the 400 block of Sanford Street and 1000 block of Carson Street,” said Radford Public Information Coordinator Jenni Wilder in a recent statement.

Michael Antoine Lassiter Jr., 24, of Smithfield, Va. has been charged with: firearm: shot within 1000 feet of school; attempt assault: malicious; firearm: shot from vehicle; firearm: use in commission of felony; firearm: concealed carry; firearm: pointing/brandishing; firearm: reckless handling; and firearm: reckless handling.

Marquay Christopher Lee Alston, 19, of Radford, Va. has been charged with: firearm: shot within 1000 feet of school; firearm: shot from vehicle; and firearm: reckless handling.

Terelle O’Shay Maurice Todd, 19, of Dublin, Va. has been charged with:firearm: shot within 1000 feet of school; firearm: shot from vehicle; and firearm: reckless handling.

“All three suspects have been remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond,” said Wilder.

The arrests are a result of the third reported time in two months the city police department has responded to calls of gunshots fired in the city. On Tuesday, Oct. 29 at approximately 8:30p.m. “Radford City Police responded to the area of the 500 block of Fairfax Street for a report of gunshots being fired,” according to Wilder.

“Police located a witness that described a red four door Ford Fusion that was approached on foot by a light-skinned African-American male, described further as 5’10” tall wearing a red jacket,”according to Radford Public Information Coordinator Jenni Goodman. “The unknown suspect male fired approximately four gunshots near or at the vehicle and then fled on foot. This vehicle struck another parked vehicle as it left the area.”

Also, the police department “responded to a call of shots fired on [Friday] Sept. 20, at approximately 1:11 a.m. in the 100 block of Copper Beech Drive,” according to Wilder.

“Upon arrival officers discovered a vehicle and a town house that had been struck multiple times by gunfire,” wrote Wilder in a statement. “No persons were injured during the incident.”

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.