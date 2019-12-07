Annual tree lighting kicks off Christmas season in Radford

RADFORD – The Radford Public Library held its Annual Christmas tree lighting event on Tuesday. It has become one of the most town’s anticipated events of the holiday season.

From the Grove United Methodist Bell Choir to caroling, crafts, cookies and cocoa, the event got attendees into the Christmas spirit. Santa was on hand to hear children’s wishes and sit for photos. Claytor Lake State Park staff led children in a nature Christmas ornament craft. The Radford Coffee Company provided complimentary chocolate chip cookies and the Lamplighters gave out free hot cider and cocoa.

Mayor David Horton emceed the festivities, which brought out a standing room only crowd to the library.