Alicia Dials, formerly of RU, begins as Christiansburg’s human resources director

Alicia Dials has joined the staff of the Town of Christiansburg as the new human resources director. Dials began her new position last Thursday.

Dials brings more than 18 years of experience in human resources to the town. She was most recently the manager of talent acquisition and compensation for Radford University, where she worked for more than 12 years in various human resources roles. Prior to joining Radford University, she worked for the Virginia Department of Health’s New River District and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to the town and look forward to working with the many departments that serve the Christiansburg community,” Dials said. “I had the chance to meet with several staff members throughout the interview process, and I hope to continue to support and enhance the great work they do.”

Dials has extensive experience in recruitment, applicant screening, on-boarding and orientation, benefits administration, compensation, classification and human resources information systems.

“For these reasons and more, Alicia rose to the top as we looked to fill this crucial role within the Town,” Christiansburg Town Manager Randy Wingfield said. “We’ve heard great things about her knowledge of the human resources field, her communication skills and her ability to work across a diverse organization.”

Dials received an associate degree in business management from New River Community College, a bachelor of science in human resource management from Western Governor’s University and a master of business administration from Radford University.

She is a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and a Society for Human Resources Management-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and is working toward receiving a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) designation.

She enjoys spending time with her family, friends and pets, attending sporting events (especially her daughter’s volleyball games), reading and enjoying the New River Valley. Although she loves to visit the beach, she is always ready to come back home to the mountains.

Dials succeeds David Brahmstadt, who left Christiansburg in late November to become assistant human resources director for Roanoke County.