Agency on Aging announces 11th Annual Caregiver Conference

The New River Valley Agency on Aging will host their 11th Annual conference dedicated to the family caregiver on Mar. 13 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at New River Community College.

Registration is free for the family caregiver and lunch is provided. A limited number of scholarships are being made available to provide in-home care while the caregiver attends the conference.

Sessions this year include journaling, advance directives, dance and relaxation through painting. Vendors will be on hand to discuss their service offerings to caregivers in the New River Valley. Registration is required. Please contact the office for more details and to register.

The New River Valley Agency on Aging is a Governmental Cooperative serving the Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski and the City of Radford. To learn more about our services, please call the office at 540.980.7720 or visit www.nrvaoa.org.