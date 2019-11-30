2019 Virginia Farm to Table Conference to be held Dec. 5-6

If you’re interested in local and regional food and agriculture and want to be inspired to implement values that enhance your business, organization, and community, plan to attend the 2019 Virginia Farm to Table Conference on Dec. 5 – 6 at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Workforce Development Center in Weyers Cave, Virginia.

Virginia Cooperative Extension is partnering with a number of agencies, including the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, to bring in engaging and inspirational speakers with broad experience and knowledge of food, farming and the environment. They will speak on such topics as the practical applications of soil health, value-based leadership and employee management, community building, marketing and pricing, farm profitability and funding for good food and farm-to-table business initiatives.

This year’s speakers will offer their perspectives on the theme “Servant Leadership and Courageous Conversations.” They will include: Elnian Gilbert from ZingTrain; Amani Olugbala from Soul Fire Farm Institute; Bob Muth from Muth Family Farm; and Timothy Woods from the University of Kentucky. There will be case studies of local and regional value chain relationships with Route 11 Potato Chips, J. Q. Dickinson Salt Works, Common Grain Alliance, James Madison University and others.

There will be a farm-to-table networking event at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Granary at the Valley Pike Farm Market.

“We invite everyone who wants to grow their communities of work, agriculture and sustainability to the Virginia Farm to Table Conference,” said Kathy Holm, USDA-NRCS assistant state conservationist for field operations. “This conference gives you a chance to engage and network with like-minded people, have thought-provoking discussions and change the way you manage food production, marketing, and community and employee relationships. People should leave this conference feeling inspired by outstanding speakers, stimulating panel discussions, networking opportunities and wonderful locally sourced food from A Bowl of Good.”