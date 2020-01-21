A snowy day on West Main Street in Christiansburg c.1915 shows (on the far right) Hotel Christiansburg, which stood at the site of present-day Old Town Mall, and Marion Zirkle Dry Goods Store. Across the street is the Palace Theater (at right near photo center) and (at left) the Linzey Crow Tavern building, built c. 1806. The property was later occupied by the Dr. Joseph Edie family and is said to have been the largest house in town in 1860. (This photo, from the D. D. Lester Collection, and many more are available from the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.)