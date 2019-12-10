TRUSTEE’S SALE OF 110 MONROE STREET, RADFORD, VA 24141.

In execution of a certain Deed of Trust dated August 23, 2017, in the original principal amount of $94,949.00 recorded in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court for Radford City, Virginia as Instrument No. 1700754 . The undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction in the front of the Circuit Court building for the City of Radford, 619 Second St., W., Radford, VA on January 13, 2020, at 12:00 PM, the property described in said Deed of Trust, located at the above address, and more particularly described as follows: ALL THOSE CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON AND APPURTENANCES THEREUNTO BELONGING, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN 5,704 SQUARE FEET, AS DESIGNATED AND DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED, “BOUNDARY PLAT FOR STEPHEN K. AND AMY N. FRANO, LOT 88, MONROE TERRACE, LOCATED IN THE EAST WARD, CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA,” DATED JUNE 23, 1999, PROJECT NO. S¬B99221, PREPARED BY LOREN W. KNIGHTING, LAND SURVEYOR, OF RECORD IN THE CLERK`S OFFICE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA, IN DEED BOOK 198, PAGE 309. TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of ten percent (10%) of the sale price or ten percent (10%) of the original principal balance of the subject Deed of Trust, whichever is lower, in the form of cash or certified funds payable to the Substitute Trustee must be present at the time of the sale. The balance of the purchase price will be due within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Purchaser’s deposit may be forfeited to Trustee. Time is of the essence. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser may, if provided by the terms of the Trustee’s Memorandum of Foreclosure Sale, be entitled to a $50 cancellation fee from the Substitute Trustee, but shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. A form copy of the Trustee’s memorandum of foreclosure sale and contract to purchase real property is available for viewing at www.bwwsales.com. Additional terms, if any, to be announced at the sale. This is a communication from a debt collector and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. The sale is subject to seller confirmation. Substitute Trustee: Equity Trustees, LLC, 2101 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22201.

For more information contact: BWW Law Group, LLC, attorneys for Equity Trustees, LLC, 6003 Executive Blvd, Suite 101, Rockville, MD 20852,

301-961-6555, website: www.bwwsales.com.

VA-342128-2.